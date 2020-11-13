Vice TV Sets Debut Of New Series With Jeffrey Wright, WHILE THE REST OF US DIE

While The Rest Of Us Die: Secrets of America's Shadow Government will premiere Monday, November 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV.

Today, VICE TV announced While The Rest Of Us Die: Secrets of America's Shadow Government will premiere Monday, November 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV. Narrated by Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (HBO's Westworld) and featuring a cast of preeminent political figures including Jeh Johnson (former Secretary of Homeland Security), Richard Clarke (former National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure, Protection, and Counter-terrorism) and national security experts such as Malcolm Nance (former U.S. intelligence officer), Elizabeth Goitien (Co-Director, Brennan Center for Justice) and Paul Rieckhoff (founder, Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America), this explosive series unmasks how the elite are saved and normal people die when catastrophe strikes -- because that's how the government wants it.

While The Rest Of Us Die: Secrets of America's Shadow Government explores the chasm between the powerful and the rest of us by exposing a hidden world inside the United States consisting of an incredible physical and legal network of secret places and procedures that began being constructed during the Cold War and continue to function to this day. It's ongoing mission? Save the elites in the event of a cataclysmic disaster -- including nuclear armageddon.

Based on the best-selling book Raven Rock: The Story of the US Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself - While the Rest of Us Die by Garrett M. Graff, the six-part series reveals how the U.S. government has spent trillions of dollars in the name of national security to create everything from hidden underground cities, a secret air force, a secret monetary system and even a classified plan to suspend democracy itself, all of which ultimately serve the interests of a small few. This world, loaded with corruption, favoritism, nepotism and insiderism, has underscored a pervasive truth of American life over the past 70 years: when disaster strikes, you're on your own.

"The events of this last year have laid bare the economic, political, and health inequities at the core of American society," said executive producer, journalist, historian, and New York Times best-selling author Garrett M. Graff. "Our hope with 'While The Rest Of Us Die' is to show Americans how those inequities are central to the way our supposedly egalitarian society and democratic government operates. From Puerto Rico to Covid-19 to Black Lives Matter, America has long treated some American lives as more worthy than others. This isn't new-and in fact in the seventy years since the Cold War, the US has long prioritized spending trillions of dollars in the wrong places in the wrong ways, a problem that has been felt from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan to the streets of American cities."

As viewers are taken through this shadow world, While The Rest Of Us Die: Secrets of America's Shadow Government explores how this world allows for some of the greatest American injustices - whether it's the current COVID-19 disaster, the neglect of our military service members, or Hurricane Katrina victims being allowed to languish by the Department of Homeland Security - to not only go unchecked but serve the needs of an elite few, resulting in one pointed message: you paid for it, but this secret world is not built for you.

"Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction" said Peter Gaffney, SVP, Content Strategy, VICE TV. "This series untangles a WEB OF LIES and deceit woven deep within our systems with insights from people who've been at the heart of some of our most powerful institutions. There is no better place to speak truth to power than VICE TV."

Narrated by Jeffrey Wright. Executive Producers for Efran Films are Shawn Efran, Anthony Lappé, Jordan J. Mallari and Garrett M. Graff. Executive Producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman, and Tara Nadolny is Senior Development Manager. Catherine Whyte is EVP, Head of Production for VICE TV and Morgan Hertzan is Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. While The Rest Of Us Die: Secrets of America's Shadow Government will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You