VILPA MAX to Expand with Grammy Nod, New Series and Film Slate

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Vilpa Films has announced a broad expansion of its operations less than a year after launching its streaming platform, VILPA MAX, with new moves spanning original programming, music production, and content distribution. The company said the growth marks its most significant milestone since the platform's debut, with VILPA MAX's catalogue now including work featuring actors Oscar Isaac and Joe Keery alongside Academy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated, Cannes-selected, and Palme d'Or-winning films.

Speaking about the company's growth, founder Alejandro Vilpa said: 'What began as a vision to create opportunities for independent filmmakers has evolved into a much broader entertainment ecosystem. Today, Vilpa Films produces films, music, and original content while Vilpa Max continues building a home where emerging voices can stand alongside some of the world's most celebrated creators. We believe independent cinema deserves the same level of presentation, ambition, and global visibility as the industry's largest productions.'

One of the company's biggest announcements is the upcoming launch of Blue Shades, the first VILPA MAX Original animated series.

The series stars Carla Aguilar Lopez and introduces Dimitri Fontaine in his acting debut, with animation by Arseniy Oleinik. The project represents the first original serialized production from VILPA MAX and will be officially presented during the Dubai International Content Market (DICM) on November 10–11, where the company will also showcase its growing production and distribution slate.

In addition, VILPA MAX is preparing to unveil its first collection of feature films focused on audiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The new acquisitions include works from acclaimed filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, alongside internationally celebrated actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning, George Clooney, and Ryan Gosling, further expanding the platform's premium catalogue beyond short films.

Alongside its content expansion, VILPA MAX is also preparing the launch of its complete streaming ecosystem. Following the successful availability of its web platform and iOS application, the company will introduce dedicated applications for Android and Smart TVs, allowing audiences throughout the MENA and the UK regions to access its growing catalogue across every major viewing platform.

The company also pointed to progress at Vilpa Music, its music production division, after the original score for THE UNDERTONE OF David Jansen was placed In Consideration for the 69th Grammy Awards in the Best New Classical Producer of the Year category. Founder Alejandro Vilpa said the company has grown from a platform supporting independent filmmakers into a wider entertainment operation spanning film, music, and original content.

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