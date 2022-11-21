Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix

VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix

The season will debut on January 12, 2023.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Netflix has announced that VIKINGS: VALHALLA season two will debut on January 12, 2023.

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

The second season will also feature Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu) and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard).

New cast members also include Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise), and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

The series is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HGTV Orders New NO DEMO RENO Episodes Starring Jenn Todryk Photo
HGTV Orders New NO DEMO RENO Episodes Starring Jenn Todryk
After attracting more than 18.4 million viewers to her sophomore season, which was a Top 3 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 during its run, Jenn will continue to create breathtaking home renovations for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolition.
Global Virtual Film Festival YALE IN HOLLYWOOD FEST Announces Full Line Up Photo
Global Virtual Film Festival YALE IN HOLLYWOOD FEST Announces Full Line Up
Yale in Hollywood will present its third global virtual film festival, Yale in Hollywood Fest, from December 1 to 3, 2022, with a three-day line up of feature and short films and an esteemed alumnae jury consisting of actress Robinne Lee, Obbie winning playwright David Henry Hwang, last year's festival winner actor/writer Jeff Locker and actress/current Yale student Sophia Mitri Schloss.
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING to Be Released on VOD Next Week Photo
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING to Be Released on VOD Next Week
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet and satellite platforms on November 22, 2022, through Freestyle Digital Media.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New FeaturetteVIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New Featurette
November 21, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022

'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in DecemberCHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley,  Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday MovieVIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on NetflixVIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).