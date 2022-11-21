VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix

Netflix has announced that VIKINGS: VALHALLA season two will debut on January 12, 2023.

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

The second season will also feature Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu) and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard).

New cast members also include Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise), and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

The series is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.