VIDEO: YouTube Debuts Trailer for New MIND FIELD Special

Is it heights, needles, sharks, or something else entirely? What elicits fear and panic in everyone, regardless of age, gender or background? What is the scariest thing?

In a very special in-depth episode of YouTube's Mind Field from Vsauce, Michael Stevens asks where fear comes from and uncovers why fear is such a fundamental and important part of being human. He also asks why ... do we sometimes even enjoy it? This special is the latest Original from a slate of new learning focused projects coming to YouTube.

By talking with experts in the field, analyzing horror film tropes, and conducting scientific demonstrations on how fears can be created, Michael will take viewers on a rollercoaster of terror to understand a core psychological principle that all humans share.

Watch the trailer below!

Host Michael Stevens is the founder of educational media company Vsauce, as well as the host and producer of the popular Youtube channel Vsauce1 (1.6B views and 14M subscribers). Vsauce1 explains how things work, on topics ranging from the scientific to the philosophical.

Mind Field is executive produced by Michael Stevens, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company. Claire Kosloff serves as showrunner and Executive Producer.

Mind Field's "Exploring the Science of Fear" special will debut on October 24, 2019 on YouTube.com/Learning and the Vsauce YouTube channel.





