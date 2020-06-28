VIDEO: X-MEN Cast Members Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and More Reunite For GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Ryan Reynolds, James McAvoy, Sophie Turner, Liev Schreiber and Famke Janssen reunited as part of Global Goal: Unite For Our Future yesterday, June 27.

The cast members joined forces to celebrate the heroic acts of healthcare and other essential workers and everyday superheroes.

Check out the video below!

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, Global Goal: Unite For Our Future featured performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of HAMILTON with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The Concert also included appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

