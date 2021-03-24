VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Zombie Comedy WITNESS INFECTION

Freestyle Digital Media has announced the cable, satellite and Digital HD release of Witness Infection, from filmmaking team Carlos Alazraqui and Jill-Michele Melean and director Andy Palmer. The festival favorite living dead comedy will be available March 30th on a number of digital and cable platforms.

Watch the trailer below!

Carlos Alazraqui ("Rocko's Modern Life", Spyro the Dragon, "The Fairly OddParents") co-wrote the film and stars, alongside fellow voice actors Tara Strong ("Teen Titans", "Rugrats", "The Powerpuff Girls"), and Maurice LaMarche ("Pinky and the Brain", "Futurama", "Hey Arnold").

The cast also includes co-writer Jill-Michele Melean ("MadTV", White/Latina), Robert Belushi ("How I Met Your Mother", Sorority Row), Bret Ernst ("Cobra Kai"), Erinn Hayes ("Children's Hospital", "Medical Police", "Kevin Can Wait"), Monique Coleman (the High School Musical franchise, "Dancing With the Stars"), and Joseph D. Reitman ("Happy!", Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back).

﻿Witness Infection was produced by Alazraqui, Melean and Warner Davis. Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook) directed.

"I'm so excited for the release of my third feature collaboration with Carlos Alazraqui. And the fact that he and Jill-Michele Melean trusted me to bring one of their scripts, Witness Infection, to life makes it all the more special," said filmmaker Andy Palmer. "I'm extremely proud of Witness Infection, and hopefully we do for eating sausages from a questionable looking food truck what Jaws did for swimming."

Witness Infection premiered at the 2020 HA Comedy Arts Festival and went on to screen at festivals around the world, picking up awards for Best Feature at HorrorHound and the Die Laughing Film Festival, Best Director at Die Laughing and the Frostbite Film Festival, and the Audience Choice Envy Award the Sin Film Festival.