VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT on Netflix
When winning takes everything, what are you left with?
When winning takes everything, what are you left with? The Queen's Gambit follows a young chess prodigy's rise from an orphanage to the world stage. But genius comes with a cost. A riveting adaptation of Walter Tevis' groundbreaking novel comes to Netflix on October 23rd, starring Anya Taylor-Joy.
Watch the trailer below!
