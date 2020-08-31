VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR on Netflix
The series is the follow-up to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House.
The Haunting of Bly Manor is the follow-up to 2018's THE HAUNTING OF Hill House. Arriving October 9th, this new chapter in the Haunting anthology series revolves around Bly Manor and the lives of its inhabitants, both living and dead. THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Class of 2021 Mash Up HAMILTON, SIX, FROZEN, KINKY BOOTS, and More For an Epic Parody Performance
- VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
- VIDEO: Watch New Trailers for Season Two of HIS DARK MATERIALS, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Shooting Wrapped for Hallmark's A ROYAL HOLIDAY Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More