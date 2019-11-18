VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SANTA FAKE, Starring Damian McGinty

A classic Christmas movie full of holiday music, sentimental romance, family-friendly comedy, and colorful holiday spirit, SANTA FAKE brings holiday cheer with top-notch musical numbers and brilliant performances by a delightful cast that will enchant the whole family.

Pat Keeley (Damian McGinty, "Glee;" Celtic Thunder), an undocumented Northern Irish immigrant has made his way to NYC where he is taken in, unwittingly, by a crime boss (John Rhys-Davies). Asked to deliver two mysterious briefcases, naïve Pat in a panic ends up in the wrong destination: Santa Fe, New Mexico. Santa Fe gives him a home and a job as the shopping mall Santa Claus, allowing him to hide IN PLAIN SIGHT from both the authorities and the gangsters he is trying to evade. As Pat gets wrapped up deeper into the spirit of Christmas and his role as Santa Claus, he finds that the phony white beard and big red suit are more than just a handy disguise, but instead his real destiny.





SANTA FAKE features an all-star cast including Damian McGinty ("Glee;" Celtic Thunder), Heather Morris ("Glee"), John Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones), Judd Nelson ("Empire;" The Breakfast Club; St. Elmo's Fire), Jeff Fahey ("Lost;" Alita: Battle Angel, Machete), Tony Amendola (The Legend of Zorro; "Stargate;" Blow; Annabelle), Gary Farmer (Dead Man; "Longmire;" "The Red Road"), Soledad Saint Hilaire (Real Women Have Curves; Ocean's Thirteen), and Pancho Moler ("Ray Donovan;" "American Horror Story").