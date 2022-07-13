Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Rob Zombie's THE MUNSTERS Film

The film is set to premiere in September 2022.

Jul. 13, 2022  

The trailer for Rob Zombie's new flim remake of The Munsters has been released. The film is set to premiere in September 2022.

From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily's crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood in the all-new feature length film.

Starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman and Daniel Roebuck as The Count, the film will release this September from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Watch the new trailer here:

