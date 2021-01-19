VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PIXAR POPCORN

In honor of National Popcorn Day, Disney+ shared the trailer for "Pixar Popcorn," which premieres Friday, January 22 exclusively on Disney+. The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," "Cars" and "The Incredibles" in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios' talented animators.

Watch the trailer below!

