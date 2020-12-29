VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for OPEN UP TO ME

Winner of two prestigious Jussi Awards and a festival favorite around the globe, OPEN UP TO ME, from acclaimed Finnish director Simo Halinen (East of Sweden) tells the story of Maarit Majantie (Leea Klemola, Void, Man and a Baby), a woman who has recently had sex reassignment surgery. Since her transition from man to woman she has lived a life apart from other people -- distant from her estranged wife and daughter and marooned in a dead-end cleaning job far beneath what her education merits. When by chance she meets a handsome, married soccer coach named Sami, her carefully constructed solitude begins to crumble.

While Maarit is sure of herself and her new life, Sami may not be able to handle what society might think of her as a transgender woman. Complicating matters are Sami's wife, Julia; Teo, a teenage soccer player he coaches; and Maarit's daughter, Pinja-all of whom have their own agendas. Maarit finds herself at the center of a web of relationships in which everyone is heartbreakingly and fallibly human. At the same time, the ghost of her old life threatens to endanger the precarious balance of her new one.