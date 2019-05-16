VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN

This season of the Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman welcomes Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, and Melinda Gates.

Watch the trailer below!

All five episodes will be available on Netflix on Friday, May 31.

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

David Letterman is host; executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You