VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MAMON on HBO!
MAMON, a gripping, six-part thriller from HBO Europe® premieres on Monday, January 6th and will be available to US subscribers on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.
Watch the trailer below!
Based on a Norwegian drama, MAMON follows an investigative journalist's quest to expose corruption at a prominent energy company and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths surrounding the case.
