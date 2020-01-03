VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MAMON on HBO!

MAMON, a gripping, six-part thriller from HBO Europe® premieres on Monday, January 6th and will be available to US subscribers on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on a Norwegian drama, MAMON follows an investigative journalist's quest to expose corruption at a prominent energy company and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths surrounding the case.

