VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MAMON on HBO!

MAMON, a gripping, six-part thriller from HBO Europe® premieres on Monday, January 6th and will be available to US subscribers on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Based on a Norwegian drama, MAMON follows an investigative journalist's quest to expose corruption at a prominent energy company and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths surrounding the case.

