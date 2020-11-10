Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOLIDAY HOME MAKEOVER WITH MR. CHRISTMAS

The series premieres November 18th on Netflix.

Nov. 10, 2020  

It's the holiday makeover show we need right now! And, as Mr. Christmas says, it's time to go Christmas balls to the wall. Mr. Christmas is more than just an interior designer... he spreads holiday joy and transforms everyday homes into holiday spectacles.

Watch the trailer below!

For Mr. Christmas, the holiday season is about celebrating love, life, family and friends through tradition. Watch as he works around the clock to deliver jaw-dropping holiday home makeovers for the most wonderful time of the year.

