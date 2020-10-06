VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for FOX HUNT DRIVE

Alison, a down-on-her-luck young professional, spends her evenings trying to make ends meet as a ride-share driver.

Alison, a down-on-her-luck young professional, spends her evenings trying to make ends meet as a ride-share driver. While wrapping up her shift, she decides to take on one last passenger - only to find herself in unexpected danger when she discovers the mysterious stranger is not who he appears to be.

Alison is cajoled into taking the fare against her better judgement, and when she discovers blood-stained jewelry and a gun in her passenger's bag, she begins to fear that she may not make it out of this trip alive. Through a twisted and unsettling turn of events, Alison appeals to her enigmatic passenger for help. In over her head, she fights to get through the night by covering her tracks, avoiding the police, and ultimately discovering who her inscrutable passenger truly is.

In this villainous thriller, director Drew Walkup perfectly captures the eerie and chilling risks one takes when getting in a car with a stranger. Compounded with brilliant performances from Lizzie Zerebko and Michael Olavson, FOX HUNT DRIVE will keep you on the edge of your seat until the heart stopping end.

FOX HUNT DRIVE will resume its screenings at the 2020 Virtual Cinequest Film Festival which runs from October 1 to October 14, 2020.

