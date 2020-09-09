VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CODE 404 on Peacock

DI John Major (Daniel Mays, "White Lines") and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham, "Boardwalk Empire") are the best of the best at an elite police unit in London.

DI John Major (Daniel Mays, "White Lines") and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham, "Boardwalk Empire") are the best of the best at an elite police unit in London. After Major's cover is blown and he is met with his untimely death, he is brought back to life with some glitchy AI technology. Now, he's better than ever - or so he thinks.

Watch the trailer for "CODE 404" below!

CODE 404 is produced by Kudos and Water & Power Productions, in association with Sky Studios, distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

