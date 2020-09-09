Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CODE 404 on Peacock

Article Pixel

DI John Major (Daniel Mays, "White Lines") and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham, "Boardwalk Empire") are the best of the best at an elite police unit in London.

Sep. 9, 2020  

DI John Major (Daniel Mays, "White Lines") and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham, "Boardwalk Empire") are the best of the best at an elite police unit in London. After Major's cover is blown and he is met with his untimely death, he is brought back to life with some glitchy AI technology. Now, he's better than ever - or so he thinks.

Watch the trailer for "CODE 404" below!

CODE 404 is produced by Kudos and Water & Power Productions, in association with Sky Studios, distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CODE 404 on Peacock
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You