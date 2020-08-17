Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHEF'S TABLE: BBQ

The upcoming season of CHEF'S TABLE will be released on Netflix September 2nd.

Aug. 17, 2020  

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue.

Chef's Table: BBQ is created and executive produced by David Gelb, and is a Boardwalk Pictures production. Episodes are directed by Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla and Brian McGinn. Andrew Fried and McGinn are executive producers, Dane Lillegard and Danny O'Malley are co-executive producers.

Check out the trailer below!


