VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A24's RED ROCKET

A24 has released the trailer for Red Rocket, a new film set to hit theaters this December.

The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

The film stars Simon Rex, Suzanna Son, Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez, and Judy Hill. It was directed by Sean Baker, who also wrote the film with Chris Bergoch.

Watch the trailer here: