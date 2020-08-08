VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Tyler Perry's MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY, Coming to BET+

The show will launch exclusively on BET+ Thursday, August 27.

TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY will launch exclusively on BET+ Thursday, August 27.

In Tyler Perry's final stage run as Madea, he pulls together some of his audience's favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy. Madea is in rare form, as she tries to be a support for her great-grandchildren, and daughter Cora.

While at her granddaughter's home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help THE FAMILY navigate their new normal. All seems fine until Mr. Brown takes a trip that leaves audiences in stitches.

As always, Perry's blend of incredible music and laugh out loud moments make the Madea Farewell Play great food for the soul.

Watch the trailer below!

