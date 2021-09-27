VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for CITY CONFIDENTIAL Return to A&E

A&E Network's veteran true crime series "City Confidential" returns with all-new episodes to explore crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America.

The iconic, noir-style series goes BEYOND THE HEADLINES to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye. "City Confidential" premieres Thursday, October 28 at 10pm ET/PT on A&E.

Narrated by actor Mike Colter ( "Evil"), each one-hour episode of "City Confidential" tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together first-hand accounts and archival footage to explore the crime and its outcome.

From a reclusive Amish farming community to a college campus in Washington DC to an upscale shopping district in Houston, the series travels across the country to examine a variety of cases, the history of the community and how these crimes had lasting effects on the local citizens.

"City Confidential" is produced by Propagate for A&E Network. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, Lisa Bourgoujian, and Chelsea Friedland serve as executive producers for Propagate. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Peter Tarshis. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to "City Confidential."

Watch the teaser here: