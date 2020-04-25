VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For Season 3 of YELLOWSTONE, Starring Kevin Costner, Josh Holloway, and Wes Bentley

The official teaser trailer has been released for season 3 of Yellowstone!

Season 3 of Yellowstone returns June 21, 2020, only on Paramount Network. The cast includes Kevin Costner, Josh Holloway, and Wes Bentley.

Check out the trailer below.

Yellowstone is an American drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on June 20, 2018 on the Paramount Network.

The series follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers. In June 2019, Paramount Network renewed the series for a third season, which is set to premiere on June 21, 2020. In February 2020, Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season, ahead of the premiere of its third season.





