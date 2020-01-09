VIDEO: Watch the Season Trailer for BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has released a season seven trailer, in the styles of an 80s cop show.
Watch the trailer below!
The series returns to NBC on February 6th.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around a diverse group of detectives at a New York precinct and what happens when a detective who doesn't take anything seriously gets a new by-the-book boss who wants him to grow up and respect the badge.
If you're doing crimes, you'll be doing time.Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 9, 2020
Team up with #Brooklyn99 for Season 7, beginning February 6 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ExcEQXIY7q