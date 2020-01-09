VIDEO: Watch the Season Trailer for BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC!

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has released a season seven trailer, in the styles of an 80s cop show.

Watch the trailer below!

The series returns to NBC on February 6th.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around a diverse group of detectives at a New York precinct and what happens when a detective who doesn't take anything seriously gets a new by-the-book boss who wants him to grow up and respect the badge.





