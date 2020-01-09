VIDEO: Watch the Season Trailer for BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has released a season seven trailer, in the styles of an 80s cop show.

Watch the trailer below!

The series returns to NBC on February 6th.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around a diverse group of detectives at a New York precinct and what happens when a detective who doesn't take anything seriously gets a new by-the-book boss who wants him to grow up and respect the badge.

If you're doing crimes, you'll be doing time.



Team up with #Brooklyn99 for Season 7, beginning February 6 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ExcEQXIY7q Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 9, 2020





