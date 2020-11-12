VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for RESIST

Premiering on Patrisse Cullors’ YouTube Channel on November 18.

YouTube today released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary series, "Resist," premiering for free only on artist, political strategist, co-founder & Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors' Youtube Channel on November 18. The 12-episode documentary follows the grassroots work of multicultural/intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county's $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018 and examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration. "Resist" is an emotional look into the motivations and daily struggles of the movement workers on the ground, featuring incredibly inspiring stories from Patrisse Cullors, members of JusticeLA including Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Power Now, Helen Jones of Dignity and Power Now and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Bamby Salcedo of TransLatina Coalition, and Johnathan Perez of Immigrant Youth Coalition.

Watch the trailer below!



"'Resist' recognizes those who have worked tirelessly to bring transparency, accountability and necessary alternatives to LA County's criminal legal system," said Patrisse Cullors. "This series is more timely than ever with LA County's recent victories - with Gascon taking the DA race, Measure J being passed, the defeat of Proposition 25, and the incredible Yes on 17 win. I am proud that our local organizing work has had so much impact, while we should celebrate and reflect, we still have much to do. These milestones are stepping stones to shaping a better system not only in the largest jailer in the world, but for the entire country. This is just the beginning, but I am optimistic on what is yet to come."

"The story of local organizers is so critical," said Dream Hampton. "It's the only way change happens. With 'Resist' we were able to follow the very beginning of a campaign that went on to become a ballot initiative and change the lives of millions of Angelenos. I think these stories are inspiring and important."

"With 'Resist,' we wanted to take viewers beyond endless images of protests and into the hard work of building powerful movements," said Mervyn Marcano. "What we find are resilient leaders working behind the scenes to transform collective trauma and use it to fuel catalyzing change."

"Resist" is produced by Blackpills and Pulse Films and distributed by Wild Bunch Television. Executive Producers are Patrisse Cullors, Dream Hampton, Mervyn Marcano, Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford, Robin Frank, Tani Ikeda, Kai Bowe, Davey Spens, Clara Levy and Philipe Haim. The documentary is part of YouTube's global slate of new projects coming out of the recently announced $100M #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, which is dedicated to amplifying the varied and dynamic stories of Black creators and artists. Additional projects from the slate include the "HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard" special, which livestreamed on October 24, and the upcoming "Bear Witness, Take Action" Part Two livestream special.

