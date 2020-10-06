VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Letterman's MY GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION

David Letterman returns to the host seat.

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The four-episode third season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo.

Watch the trailer below!

David Letterman is host; executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.

