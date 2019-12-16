VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for KEVIN HART: DON'T F**K THIS UP

In a new 6-part documentary-series Don't F**k This Up, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role-model, and a business-man, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today.

Watch the clip below!

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin's day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career. The series includes interviews with Hart's friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early stand-up days, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself.

