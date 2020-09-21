VIDEO: Watch the First Official Trailer For WANDAVISION, Coming Soon to Disney+

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The first official trailer has dropped for WandaVision, coming soon to Disney+!

Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Check out the trailer below!

