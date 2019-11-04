VIDEO: Watch an Exclusive First Clip of JEFF GARLIN: OUR MAN IN CHICAGO

Nov. 4, 2019  

Multi-hyphenate comedy veteran, Jeff Garlin - best known as Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Greene - brings his new Netflix comedy special Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago.

Watch the exclusive clip below!

Filmed in his hometown, Chicago and on the 37th anniversary - to the day - of his comedy debut, the one-hour special is ripe with Garlin's signature blend of storytelling and improv. The comedian takes viewers on a stroll down memory lane, with some detours into the personal lives of the audience, a few hours in jail and enough donuts to last a lifetime.

The special will launch globally on Netflix on November 12, 2019.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



