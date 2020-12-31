VIDEO: Watch an All-New Sneak Peek at FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021

Don't miss the FOX special NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, THU, DEC 31st only on FOX!

The year's top music artists and surprise celebrity guests celebrate in Los Angeles with hosts Joel McHale and Ken Jeong; a sneak peek at "The Masked Dancer"; scheduled performers include LeAnn Rimes, Gloria Estefan, Ava Max and John Legend.

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to "Toast & Roast" ALL THAT was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year's Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, from FOX's THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and upcoming THE MASKED DANCER, and comedian and actor Joel McHale, kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021. Kelly Osbourne will join as a correspondent, live from Times Square. Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious join as the show's house band, with performances throughout the night. Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour "Toast & Roast" to 2020. FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART ONE airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART TWO airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).