VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for the Premiere Season of DRAG RACE HOLLAND

The show premieres September 17th.

Get ready tulip sync for your life! Award-winning media company World of Wonder has the wig-snatching first-look trailer to the premiere season of "Drag Race Holland" -- coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus in the US on September 17th at 3pm PT / 6pm ET, day-and-date with its international airing on RTL Nederland's Videoland.

Watch the trailer below!

Next to the recently announced Drag Race Holland host Fred van Leer, Dutch fashion designer and television personality Nikkie Plessen will judge the runway lewks of the queens each week as they compete for the title of the Netherlands' first Drag Race Superstar.

Guest judges who will join the panel include Youtube superstar NikkieTutorials, and some of the Netherlands' most dazzling talent including comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries, singer Roxeanne Hazes and fashion designer Cleas Iversens. Model Loiza Lamers, singer Ruth Jacott, actor Rick Paul van Mulligen, singer and presenter Ryanne van Dorst, pride ambassador Amber Vineyard, singer Edsillia Rombley, and television presenter Carlo Boszhard will also make appearances in the series.

