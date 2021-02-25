VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Disney & Pixar's LUCA

Disney and Pixar's upcoming original feature film "Luca" is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), "Luca" features a remarkable voice cast.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), "Luca" releases Summer 2021.

Watch the teaser trailer for "Luca" below!

Jacob Tremblay ("Room," "Wonder") lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity-especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Jack Dylan Grazer ("We Are Who We Are," "Shazam") voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

Emma Berman provides THE VOICE of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live," "Big Mouth") voices Daniela, Luca's mother.

Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia's father.

Jim Gaffigan ("The Pale Tourist," "Troop Zero") voices Lorenzo, Luca's father.