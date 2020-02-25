VIDEO: Watch a Promo For Season Two of CAKE

Feelin hungry? Have some more Cake March 5th on FXX. Next day on FX on Hulu.

Watch the promo below!

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

