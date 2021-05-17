Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New Clip From LOKI on Disney Plus!

LOKI streams on Wednesday, June 9th.

May. 17, 2021  

An exclusive clip from Marvel Studios' "Loki" was shown during last night's 2021 MTV "Movie & TV Awards," airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones.

Watch it below!

Marvel Studios' "Loki" features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

VIDEO: Watch a New Clip From LOKI on Disney Plus!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEOS: Olivia Rodrigo Performs drivers license and good 4 u on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo

VIDEOS: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Bruce Willis and John Travolta Will Reunite in New Film PARADISE CITY Photo

Bruce Willis and John Travolta Will Reunite in New Film PARADISE CITY

VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Discusses Upcoming Concert Film, HOME ALONE Reboot, and More on T Photo

VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Discusses Upcoming Concert Film, HOME ALONE Reboot, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDCs New Mask Guidelines Photo

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDC's New Mask Guidelines


More Hot Stories For You