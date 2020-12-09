VIDEO: Watch a First Look at GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA Season Four

The fourth season of WE tv's hit series "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" returns on Thursday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT. This season, growing political division collides with pandemic pandemonium, leaving the OG's of Atlanta hip hop on the brink of disaster.

Watch the promo below!

Bow Wow's past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Da Brat's in love, but can't escape drama in the dirty A. Ms. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy's core beliefs and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana Fite's breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL's hip hop royalty to face the music.

"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" is executive produced by Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Gennifer Gardiner for Entertainment One (eOne) along with Datari Turner for Datari Turner Productions, Meredith Kisgen, Shad Moss, Debra Antney and Shawntae Harris. Turner's Datari Turner Productions is co-producing the series. Lauren Gellert and Kari McFarland are the executive producers for WE tv.

