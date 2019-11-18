VIDEO: Watch Tom Hanks Interviewed on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

With his newest film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," set to open this week, Tom Hanks spoke with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, who asked him if it was ever a burden being "America's Sweetheart."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch Tom Hanks Interviewed on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At FROZEN Bringing An Eternal Winter To The Stage
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!
  • VIDEO: First Look at the Video Premiere of 'Head Over Feet' from JAGGED LITTLE PILL
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Learns He Is Compared to Mozart and Shakespeare in RADA Training
  • VIDEO: David Foster Releases 'Something To Shout About' From BETTY BOOP Musical, Sung By Katharine McPhee