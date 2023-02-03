VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season Seven Reunion Trailer

Bravo has dropped THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC season seven reunion trailer. The three-part reunion is set to begin on Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

Friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan (Seasons 1 and 2) returns as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin and Eric Fuller serving as Executive Producers. Jackie Hebert, James Brangert, Kate Murphy and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Watch the reunion trailer here: