VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season Seven Reunion Trailer

The three-part reunion is set to begin on Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Bravo has dropped THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC season seven reunion trailer. The three-part reunion is set to begin on Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

Friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan (Seasons 1 and 2) returns as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin and Eric Fuller serving as Executive Producers. Jackie Hebert, James Brangert, Kate Murphy and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Watch the reunion trailer here:





Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Donna Summer Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May Photo
Donna Summer Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May
HBO Original documentary LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER, directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Life Animated,” HBO’s “The Apollo”) and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, will be shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs.
AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice’s MAYFAIR WITCHES Photo
AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice’s MAYFAIR WITCHES
AMC Networks has renewed its hit series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a second season. The second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, Mayfair Witches premiered last month to strong viewership on AMC and dethroned Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as the #1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+.
Jerry Seinfelds Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June Photo
Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and JS Touring announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added four more performances to his record-breaking Beacon Theatre residency on May 6 and June 3, 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm each night.

New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures LaunchesNew Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches
February 2, 2023

Designed to provide a platform for the distribution of feature films, short movies and documentaries, Red Couch is a unique and exciting opportunity for young directors to showcase their work to a global audience.
THE TEA PARTY Short Film Hopes To Raise ADHD/Anxiety Awareness With Twist On ALICE IN WONDERLANDTHE TEA PARTY Short Film Hopes To Raise ADHD/Anxiety Awareness With Twist On ALICE IN WONDERLAND
January 31, 2023

The Tea Party, is an innovative and inspiring short film that was written and directed by 16-year-old Canadian filmmaker Arianna Goarley of With Grace Productions (who wrote this screenplay at age 15).
Listen: THIS IS US' Blake Stadnik Discusses Theater And Disability On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastListen: THIS IS US' Blake Stadnik Discusses Theater And Disability On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
January 30, 2023

On the first episode of Why I'll Never Make It's seventh season, Blake Stadnik (This Is Us, 42nd Street) joins host Patrick Oliver Jones to talk about his early beginnings in theater as well as the television show that has propelled his career.
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups AwardsBrendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups Awards
January 29, 2023

AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners of the 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards, featuring honorees from Abbott Elementary, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and more, as Top Gun: Maverick was awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups, the evening's top honor.
Photos: Lucien Laviscount Attends The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in DiriyahPhotos: Lucien Laviscount Attends The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah
January 28, 2023

This weekend sees the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship head to Diriyah for a double-header of races. To kick off the weekend, thousands of fans watched on as 22 of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race cars in the world - the GEN3 - went head to head. Emily in Paris Netflix star Lucien Laviscount attended the first race on Friday to watch the world-class drivers and revolutionary race cars compete at speeds of up to 200mph.
