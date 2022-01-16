VIDEO: Watch SNL's FAMILY MATTERS Reboot Trailer

In the wake of Will Smith's announcement that he will bring a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot, BEL-AIR, to NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, the cast of SNL made a fake trailer for a revival of the beloved 90's television show, Family Matters. The sketch, titled Urkel Reboot, reimagines Steve Urkel (played by SNL cast member Chris Redd) and Carl Winslow (Kenan Thompson) in a dramatic series. As the opening of the trailer says, it's "the goofy characters you loved in the 90's with absolutely none of the fun...or charm."

The sketch also features Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose, who hosted last night's episode of SNL. She was recently seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! She received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.

Watch the SNL Family Matter's Reboot parody below!