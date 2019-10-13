VIDEO: Watch Robert Downey Jr. in the Official Trailer For DOLITTLE

Robert Downey Jr. stars in Dolittle, an adaptation of the 1920s children's book by Hugh Lofting, Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Watch the official trailer below!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolittle is set in Victorian England and picks up seven years after the title character, an eccentric DOCTOR WHO can speak to animals, lost his wife. After locking himself up in his home with his animals, the queen falls ill, forcing Dolittle to embark on a voyage to find a cure.

In addition to Downey, the film features the voices of Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo. Starring in live-action roles are Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen.

Dolittle opens Jan. 17, 2020.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.





