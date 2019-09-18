VIDEO: Watch Mariah Carey's 'In The Mix' Official Music Video for MIXED-ISH

ABC has shared Mariah Carey's official music video for the Mixed-ish theme song, "In The Mix!"

Watch the video below!

The "black-ish" franchise expands with its newest spinoff "mixed-ish," coming to ABC this fall. Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.

Don't miss the premiere of Mixed-ish September 24 at 9|8c on ABC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You