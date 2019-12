Jessica Huang (Constance Wu) fantasizes about ringing in the Christmas season as mayor of her own quaint little town.

Louis (Randall Park) and the boys, on the other hand, feel like it's a little early to be hitting the Christmas cheer so hard.

Watch the clip below!

Watch 'Fresh Off the Boat' FRIDAY 8:30|7:30c on ABC.





