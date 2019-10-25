VIDEO: Watch Chance the Rapper Talk About Kanye on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  

Chance the Rapper chats about hosting SNL for the second time while pulling double duty as musical guest, what Kanye West was like at his wedding and how he got everyone from Randy Newman to Nicki Minaj to guest on his album The Big Day.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



