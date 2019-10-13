VIDEO: Watch Cecily Strong Preside Over a Dog Court on SNL

Last night's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE showed us what a Dog Court might look like.

Cecily Strong playing a Judge Judy-type in a court for dog-related cases. Hilarity ensues when naturally, some of the dogs just can't sit still.

Watch the adorable clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





