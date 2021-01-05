VIDEO: Vanessa Kirby Shares a Bad Audition Story on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She also breaks down what her film Pieces of a Woman is about.
Vanessa Kirby explains why she's nicknamed "Bambi," shares a story of spilling water all over herself at an audition and breaks down what her film Pieces of a Woman is about.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
