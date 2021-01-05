Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Vanessa Kirby Shares a Bad Audition Story on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She also breaks down what her film Pieces of a Woman is about.

Jan. 5, 2021  

Vanessa Kirby explains why she's nicknamed "Bambi," shares a story of spilling water all over herself at an audition and breaks down what her film Pieces of a Woman is about.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

