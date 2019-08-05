VIDEO: VH1 Shares Sneak Peek For New LOVE AND LISTINGS

Aug. 5, 2019  

Taylor complains to Jacob about Ajani's way of conducting business and how Tai diminishes her at work. Watch a new episode tonight at 10/9c after Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and GIRLS CRUISE on VH1!

Love & Listings chronicles the lives of a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they cater to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. At times, they mix business with pleasure or get caught up in the drama of the industry, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can't work together, it could cost them millions.

VIDEO: VH1 Shares Sneak Peek For New LOVE AND LISTINGS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pays Tribute to Hal Prince
  • VIDEO: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Perform FROZEN Finale 'Let It Go' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Performs at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup