VIDEO: VH1 Shares Sneak Peek For New LOVE AND LISTINGS

Taylor complains to Jacob about Ajani's way of conducting business and how Tai diminishes her at work. Watch a new episode tonight at 10/9c after Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and GIRLS CRUISE on VH1!

Love & Listings chronicles the lives of a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they cater to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. At times, they mix business with pleasure or get caught up in the drama of the industry, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can't work together, it could cost them millions.





