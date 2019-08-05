VIDEO: VH1 Shares Clip From BASKETBALL WIVES

Aug. 5, 2019  

OG confronts Malaysia about what happened at Cece's event, leading Shaunie and Evelyn to try to show OG why she should stay out of THE FAMILY situation.

Basketball Wives follows the daily lives, drama-filled parties and outrageous fights that unfold between the wives, ex-wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players. With a cast that includes Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams, there's never a dull moment on the home court.

