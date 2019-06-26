VIDEO: VH1 Releases First Look of SCREAM

VH1 has released a first look at Scream, a 3-night event starring Mary J. Blige, RJ Cyler, Tyga, CJ Wallace, with Keke Palmer and Paris Jackson.

Watch the first look below!

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Atlanta, "Scream" features a brand-new cast of characters destined to fall prey to the mysterious killer known as "Ghostface." The series centers on Deion Elliot, a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future... and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The return of the iconic Ghostface marks the first time the mask will be shown in a TV series and will feature Roger L. Jackson's voice.

VH1's "Scream" is executive produced by Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Brett Matthews ("Legacies," "Vampire Diaries" and "Supernatural") will serve as Showrunner and Executive Producer. Additional Executive Producers are Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are Producers. Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter are Executive Producers for VH1.

Scream premieres on VH1 Monday July 8.





