VIDEO: USA Network Shares Clip From PEARSON

Jul. 29, 2019  

Jessica learns of the upcoming 'Blue Flu' from her Aunt Lilian, and realizes there's a lot more on the line than just a union contract.

Watch the Suits spinoff, Pearson, Wednesdays 10/9c on USA Network. From Universal Content Productions, Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh, and executive producer Daniel Arkin, Pearson is centered on powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics.

The leader in cable entertainment, usa network is home to hit series "Mr. Robot," "Suits," "Chrisley Knows Best," and "Queen of the South." The network also features spectacular live television with "WWE," the best in blockbuster theatrical films, and popular acquired series including "Law & Order: SVU" and "NCIS."

