VIDEO: Tyler Perry Tries to Keep Jimmy from Spoiling His Movie on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 15, 2020  

Tyler Perry shares why he missed out on a photo with Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Wesley Snipes at his historic movie studio and how the ending of his Netflix thriller, A Fall from Grace, is his biggest twist yet.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.

