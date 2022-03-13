VIDEO: Trailer Released for ZACK HAMPLE VS. THE WORLD

Zack Hample isn't a professional baseball player, but for decades he's been racking up stats as if he were. The legendary "ballhawk" has attended thousands of Major League Baseball games across every ballpark in the country on his journey to snag 10,000 baseballs from the stands. Along the way he's found himself at the center of some of the game's biggest moments and controversies - including Mike Trout's first home run and Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit - and has undeniably become baseball's most celebrated and infamous fan.

The upcoming documentary about him, Zack Hample vs. The World, is set to be distributed by 1091 Pictures. The documentary also features interviews with Heath Bell (former San Diego Padres and New York Mets pitcher) and Jared Diamond (Wall Street Journal sportswriter) and will be released on March 29, 2022.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Jeff Siegel, and features Zack Hample, Heath Bell, Jared Diamond, Jonathan Fader, Darren Rovell, Matt Vasgersian, Maria Marino, Naomi Hample, Tyler Kepner, and Laurence Leavy. The documentary has a runtime of 95 minutes.

Watch the first trailer for the documentary below!