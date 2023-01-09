VIDEO: Todrick Hall Talks New Album on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"On with Mario Lopez" and "Too Hot to Handle" host Mario Lopez makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, January 9.

The radio and television host chats about landing one of his first roles on "The Golden Girls" and filming "Saved by the Bell" during the summertime in high school. Mario also shares with Jennifer how he feels about turning fifty years old this year.

Later in the show, viral sensation and fellow "American Idol" alum Todrick Hall joins Jennifer on her couch. The HGTV "Battle of the Bling" host tells Jennifer he's "single and accepting applications," but he keeps getting kicked off Tinder! Todrick also chats about his new album, "Jim," which will get everyone pumped up in the gym.

The week continues with singer and actress Ashlee Simpson Ross, "The White Lotus" breakout star Adam DiMarco, followed by author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Mario Lopez on Filming 'Saved by the Bell' at 15 to Turning 50:

Todrick Hall Keeps Getting Kicked Off Tinder:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.